The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country team, under the leadership of Coach Becky Shamburg, has put another successful season in the books, as the boys brought home a strong 3rd place finish in Kansas Class 3A State race at Rim Rock in Lawrence.
The Red Hawks finished behind a pair of teams that dominated the top of the individual leader board, in State Champion Trinity Valley and runner-up Southeast of Saline. The Hawks were not dominant individually, but put together a great team finish, running well as a group.
Camden Bachman led the team, as he has done so often in his senior season, taking 20th with a time of 16:56.2. Felix McCartney crossed the line next for the Hawks, running in 34th and finishing in 17:27.8, followed by Jordan Hodge in 41st at a time of 17:46.4. Riley Gibbs finished with a time of 18:21.3 and in 56th, with David Keo and Aden Geisendorf in 68th and 69th, respectively. Keo ran a time of 18:50.3, with Geisendorf finishing in 18:54.6, and Camden Thonen wrapped things up for Hiawatha, finishing in 85th at a time of 19:33.4.
Coach Shamburg will lose Bachman, Keo and Thonen to graduation, but will return a strong group of seniors in 2023, as the Hawks will again hope to head into the State meet with a good chance of earning a championship banner.
