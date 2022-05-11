The Hiawatha Red Hawks competed at the Sabetha High School Invitational track meet on Thursday afternoon, with the boys bringing home 4th place as a team and the girls grabbing 7th, and collecting a handful of medals.
Connor Kettler started things off with a 5th place finish in the 100 meter race, while Felix McCartney came in 3rd in the 800 meter run. In the 1600, Camden Bachman brought home a 2nd place finish, while McCartney ran 5th and Jordan Hodge took 6th. Bachman also picked up a 2nd place finish in the 3200. Jason Collins, KJ Holub, Trysten McGrew and Deedz Halecame in 4th in the 4x100 relay, while McCartney, Bachman, David Keo and Riley Gibbs brought home 1st in the 4x800 relay. Gibbs picked up a 2nd place run in the 300 meter hurdles, while Peter Campbell came in 5th in the shot put, Ethan Henry came in 6th in the triple jump, and Malcom Allen came in 6th in the javelin.
For the girls, Dani Morton came in 2nd place in the 100 meter dash, while also picking up a 4th place finish in the 200. Maizie Hageman came in 6th in the 400, with Emma Bigham running 2nd in the 800. In the 3200, Edie Amarya ran 4th and Lexys Ruch came in 6th, while Sutton Diller came in 6th in the shot put.
The regular season is now in the books, with the Big 7 League meet taking place on Thursday, with the Hawks heading back to Sabetha to compete in the lead-up to the Regional meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.