Hiawatha boys are ranked fifth in the state heading into the postseason
Photo courtesy Kansas XC Coaches Association

The Hiawatha cross country team traveled to St. James Academy last Thursday for one of the most unique meets of the year. The Red Hawks brought home two wins on the day, as the team shared a moment of levity before the heat cranks up on the postseason, with the Big7 League meet looming later this week.

At St. James’s Heartland Relay, the boys 4 x 1 mile team of Felix McCartney, Jordan Hodge, Aden Geisendorf and Riley Gibbs earned gold with a 1st place finish, while Camden Bachman, David Keo and Konner Chandler matched that feat, with a win in the 3 x 1 mile relay race. “The Heartland Relay is such an odd meet—but fun,” said Coach Becky Shamburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.