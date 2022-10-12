The Hiawatha cross country team traveled to St. James Academy last Thursday for one of the most unique meets of the year. The Red Hawks brought home two wins on the day, as the team shared a moment of levity before the heat cranks up on the postseason, with the Big7 League meet looming later this week.
At St. James’s Heartland Relay, the boys 4 x 1 mile team of Felix McCartney, Jordan Hodge, Aden Geisendorf and Riley Gibbs earned gold with a 1st place finish, while Camden Bachman, David Keo and Konner Chandler matched that feat, with a win in the 3 x 1 mile relay race. “The Heartland Relay is such an odd meet—but fun,” said Coach Becky Shamburg.
On Thursday, the Red Hawks will roll into the Big 7 meet at Jeff West with some big expectations and a big target on their back. The boys will be looking to repeat their 2021 Big 7 Championship, while the girls will see senior MJ Hageman compete in her last league meet for the ailing ladies’ team.
“As for league,” said Shamburg, “I am looking for my girls to continue to improve.” Coach Shamburg said the girls have battled injuries and hoping to get everyone healthy in time to put a good team effort together at the meet. “For the boys...we are certainly not looking past this meet, because we want to defend our league championship.” Camden Bachman, David Keo and Camden Thonen are all seniors and were part of last year’s successful league team. “I don’t have to worry about trying to motivate them because they want to do well, and the underclassmen want to send their seniors off with a league championship,” said Shamburg. In the latest Kansas Cross Country Coaches Association poll, the Red Hawk boys checked in at #5 in Kansas Class 3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.