It was another disappointing result for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as both teams took the court against a favored opponent for the second straight game, and for the second straight game, the Red Hawks had their chances to to earn the win but fell short.
Last week, Centralia escaped Hiawatha in both games with late wins, and on Tuesday night it was more of the same, as both Red Hawk squads showed how good they can be against Nemaha Central, but ultimately saw their games slip away.
In the opener, the Lady Red Hawks overcame a 6-0 start by the Thunder, trailing by just 1 heading into the 2nd quarter. It was in the leadup to halftime that Hiawatha made their move, as Abbie Elffner tied the game up on a jumper in the lane, followed by a Josie Delaney three-pointer to put the Red Hawks up, followed by another three from Elffner that helped send Hiawatha into the half with the 14-11 lead.
The two teams battled back and forth through the 3rd quarter and early into the 4th, but that was where Nemaha Central began to separate, putting pressure on the Hawks and ratcheting up their defense. The Thunder pulled away quickly when things got rolling, pushing out to the 38-24 for the win. Elffner led the team with 8 points, followed by Darcy Lierz with 7, Delaney with 3, and Adison Williams, Kenzie Nelson and Aubrey Kent with 2 points each.
The boys battled back and forth with Nemaha throughout their entire game, putting together their best stretch of the game in the second quarter, as they built a on a pair of three-pointers, punctuated by a nice pick-and-roll to Kaden Morton and a transition basket by David Keo. The Hawks had the Thunder on their heals momentarily, and took a 20-19 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same, as momentum dipped back and forth. The game entered the 4th quarter locked up at 29-29, and Nemaha quickly went to work, building a lead and threatening to pull away. But the Red Hawks battled back again, riding a pair of Zach Cappleman three-pointers, nearly clawing their way back into the game before the buzzer sounded, cutting their comeback short for a 39-35 loss. Cameron Boswell led the team with 15 points, followed by Cappleman with 11, Paul Leyba with 4, Kaden Morton with 3 and Keo with 2.
The girls now sit at 2-2 on the year, while the boys are 1-3, but both squads looked perfectly at home on the court against highly-ranked teams in their last two outings. On Friday night, the Red Hawks will host Holton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.