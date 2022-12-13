Red Hawk logo

It was another disappointing result for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as both teams took the court against a favored opponent for the second straight game, and for the second straight game, the Red Hawks had their chances to to earn the win but fell short. 

Last week, Centralia escaped Hiawatha in both games with late wins, and on Tuesday night it was more of the same, as both Red Hawk squads showed how good they can be against Nemaha Central, but ultimately saw their games slip away.

