The Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team traveled to Hoyt on Monday afternoon to take on the Royal Valley Panthers, and in near-winter conditions, the Hawks dropped a pair of games to the Panthers.
In game one, the Red Hawks struggled at the plate, racking up 15 strike outs in an 8-0 loss. Ashton Rockey made a diving play in center early in the game that kept two runs off the board and preserved the 0-0 game for the time being.
Game two was a different story, as the Hawks jumped all over Royal Valley, grabbing an early 7-1 lead behind a stellar outing from freshman pitcher Cooper Jacobson, who also got on base in each of his at bats in the game. Joel Bryan also went 3-3 at the plate for the game. But Royal Valley took advantage of eight Hiawatha errors to jump ahead in the game. Down 9-7, the Hawks were able to bring it back to a tied game, but ultimately fell 10-9.
Hiawatha hosts Riverside on Thursday night, as the Red Hawks will look to build some momentum heading into the home stretch of the season.
