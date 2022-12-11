Friday night was not the coming out party the Hiawatha Red Hawks had planned--and nearly pulled off--but the Hawks proved they intend to be competitive every time out, as Hiawatha fell to Centralia on the road in the closing minutes of both the boys and girls games.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks carried a lead through the majority of the 1st quarter, but saw Centralia take a 13-12 lead at the break, powered by 12 points by Darcy Lierz. The Panthers locked down Hiawatha in the 2nd quarter, forcing long shots that the Red Hawks could not convert, as they surged to a 29-16 lead by halftime. Lierz found her footing again in the 3rd quarter, dropping 11 points in the frame and pulling Hiawatha back within three points, trailing 33-30 heading into the 4th. Both teams had their moments in the final quarter, and Hiawatha had opportunities to grab away the lead, but in the end, the Panthers were able to keep the Hawks at bay for the 43-38 win.
Lierz led all scorers with 28 points, followed by Abby Elffner with a pair of three-pointers for 6 points, with Aubrey Kent and Josie Delaney adding 2 points each.
Later in the evening, it was Centralia that got off to a hot start, driving to a 20-10 lead in the game after the 1st quarter, but the Red Hawks battled back in the 2nd and locked down on defense, bringing the deficit to 26-20 by halftime. Both teams had a strong 3rd, as Hiawatha would inch closer, trailing 41-38 heading into the 4th quarter. The Hawks had their chances to steal the comeback win, including a two-point lead with less than 20 seconds to go, but a Panther player converted an inside basket and a free throw on the foul to swing the score to 50-49, and Hiawatha turned the ball over on their next possession, watching as the game slipped away.
Cameron Boswell's 22 points, including 5 three-pointers, led Hiawatha, and Zach Cappleman added 13 for the Hawks, followed by Ashton Rockey with 6, Kaden Morton with 4, David Keo with 1 and Cooper Jacobson with 1.
The boys now sit at 1-2 with the girls at 2-1 on the season. The Red Hawks will begin Big 7 play on Tuesday night, as Hiawatha will welcome Nemaha Central, then will play at home again on Friday night against Holton.
