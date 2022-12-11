Red Hawk logo

Friday night was not the coming out party the Hiawatha Red Hawks had planned--and nearly pulled off--but the Hawks proved they intend to be competitive every time out, as Hiawatha fell to Centralia on the road in the closing minutes of both the boys and girls games.

In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks carried a lead through the majority of the 1st quarter, but saw Centralia take a 13-12 lead at the break, powered by 12 points by Darcy Lierz.  The Panthers locked down Hiawatha in the 2nd quarter, forcing long shots that the Red Hawks could not convert, as they surged to a 29-16 lead by halftime.  Lierz found her footing again in the 3rd quarter, dropping 11 points in the frame and pulling Hiawatha back within three points, trailing 33-30 heading into the 4th.  Both teams had their moments in the final quarter, and Hiawatha had opportunities to grab away the lead, but in the end, the Panthers were able to keep the Hawks at bay for the 43-38 win.

