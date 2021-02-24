The Hiawatha Red Hawks took the floor at the Round House for the final time in the 2021 season on Tuesday night, hosting the Sabetha Bluejays. The Red Hawks could not find the wins they wanted to close out the regular season, as the boys fell 61-43 and the girls took the 45-33 loss.
The Hiawatha girls started the game off well, taking a 13-10 lead into the second quarter, but struggled to find scoring over the next two quarters, falling behind by 10 heading into the final frame, down 31-21. The girls would nearly keep pace with the visitors, but could never find the momentum needed to start their comeback bid, eventually falling by 12. Clara Lindstrom led the team with 12 points, while Lakyn Leupold pitched in 8, Sarah Madsen added 6, Darcy Lierz scored 4 and Kate Madsen tossed in one three pointer in her final game on the Round House court. The Lady Red Hawks finished the regular season at 10-10 and 5-9 in Big 7 play.
In the late game, the boys hung in early, but Sabetha got on a roll, extending their 14-10 first quarter lead to 33-16 by halftime. The Jays added another 7 to the deficit heading into the fourth quarter, and while the Red Hawks fought back and outscored Sabetha in the final quarter, it was too little, too late, as they fell by 18. Carson Gilbert led the team with 19 points, while Austin Coffelt scored 10 and Mitch Bryan added 9, Alex Rockey scored 3 and Trent Kolb added 2 in their final games on Hiawatha’s court. The boys finish the regular season with a 5-15 record and 1-13 in league play.
