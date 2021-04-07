The Nemaha Central Thunder hosted a Big 7 Quad on Tuesday afternoon, and the Hiawatha Red Hawk track team continued their strong start to the season, earning a handful of top performances on the day.
Riley Gibbs had a strong day, taking 2nd in the 200 meters, 3rd in the long jump and the 100 meters, and earning a 1st place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 58.3 seconds. Ethan Henry finished a few spots behind Gibbs, finishing 5th in the 400, and also took 4th in the triple jump. Justin Hodge won both the 800 and 1600 meter races, with times of 2:16.62 and 4:58.76, respectively. In both races, Hodge was followed by Christian Shaffer in 2nd and Camden Bachman in 3rd. Peter Campbell took 2nd in the javelin toss, 4th in the discus and 5th in the shot put.
For the Lady Red Hawks, Brenna Diller won the 100 meter with a time of 13.37 seconds, followed by Emma Bigham in 4th and MJ Hageman in 5th. Claire Geiger grabbed a 1st place finish in the 200 meters, coming in at 28.55 seconds, followed by Hageman in 3rd and Bailey Pierce in 5th. Hageman finished 2nd in the 400, with Bigham in 5th and Pierce in 6th. Kate Madsen swept the 800 and 1600 meter races, finishing 1st in each, with times of 2:50.81 and 6:14.41, respectively, with Maggie Pierce taking 3rd in the 1600 and Tatum Vaughn finishing 4th. Geiger won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 16.29 seconds, and Brenna and Sutton Diller, Bigham and Geiger took 4th in the 4x100 meter relay. Pierce finished 3rd in the long jump, with Ashlyn henry taking 2nd in shot put, 3r din triple jump, and 2nd in javelin. Brenna Diller finished 4th in the triple jump, and Kaylee Hinton too 4th in the shot, with Leah Kessler just behind in 5th. Hinton finished 2nd in the discus, while Kessler came in 5th.
