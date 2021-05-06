The regular season has come to a close for the Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team, and after a league schedule that has been treacherous, the Hawks picked up a win in their finale on Tuesday night, as they visited the Falls City Tigers.
Carson Gilbert took the hill for Hiawatha in Falls City, striking out 9 batters and walking just 2 and going the complete 7 innings to pick up the 6-2 win, including allowing just 2 base runners over the final 4 innings. Trent Kolb reached on a Tiger error in the 1st inning, and Ashton Rockey, Gilbert, Xavier Oldham and Kade Pyle all had hits in the inning as Hiawatha jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Red Hawks found tacked on 2 more runs as the game went on and kept the Tiger offense on ice as they cruised to the win behind solid defensive play.
Coach Curt Weldon had high praise for Gilbert’s efforts on the mound, saying, “Carson pitched a great game for us a a crucial time in the season.” The coach said the team will now wait nearly two weeks for regional seeding assignments, and the team will use the time to tighten up their defense and hone their swings.
Earlier in the week, the Red Hawks dropped a pair of games at Jeff West. Weldon said that despite 11-3 and 11-1 scores, the team played some its best ball of the season as they prepare for regionals on May 17th. Oldham hit a home run in the 1st inning of game, scoring 2 and giving Hiawatha an early lead. Gilbert scored in the 2nd on a throwing error to finish off the Red Hawks’ scoring. Oldham pitched for Hiawatha , going 4.2 innings and striking out 8.
In game two, the Hawks collected just 3 hits, with Alex Rockey, Gilbert and Pyle getting aboard. Injuries and illness limited Hiawatha’s pitching on the night, which led to younger pitchers handling duties for the Hawks. The Tigers were able to bang out 12 hits and walk 9 batters, scoring 7 earned runs. Weldon said defensive miscues plagued the team in the second game, putting young pitchers in tough positions.
