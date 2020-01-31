This week was a bit of a calm before the storm for the Hiawatha Red Hawk boys basketball team, as they have sat idle since Saturday as the girls participate and host the Hiawatha Invitational, but on Friday night the Hawks shook off their rust to hand a 62-17 beating to the Horton Chargers.
Hiawatha got off to a fast start, with Tyler Brockhoff and Michael Moreno each drained in 7 points in the first quarter, with Hiawatha finishing the stanza up with a commanding 23-5 lead. In the second, the Hawks spread the scoring around, as seven different players scored in the frame, ending with a 41-7 lead at the half.
Horton more than doubled their first half output in the third, as a pair of threes propelled a mini-run for the Chargers, but the Hawks responded well with a run of their own to push to a 57-15 lead. The fourth quarter was a quiet affair without much scoring, with the Red Hawks’ bench finishing off the contest for the 45-point win.
Brockhoff paced the Hawks with 16 points on the night, with Meyer adding 12. Michael Moreno scored 9, with Parker Winters and Andrew Lierz added 7 each, while Austin Coffelt and Mitch Bryan each kicked in 4 and Joel Bryant registered 2.
The Red Hawks now sit at 8-3 on the season, with a big week ahead of them, as they will host Jeff West on Monday, visit Nemaha Central on Tuesday, then host Perry Lecompton on Friday. After losing to Perry and Nemaha early in the season, Hiawatha will be seeking a season split with both teams as they hope to improve their standing for Sub-state seeding the rest of the way.
