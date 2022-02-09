The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Jeff West Tigers on Friday night, as the boys team picked up their seventh win of the year, while the girls dropped their third, and second in a row, then both teams earned wins on Tuesday over the Riverside Cyclones.
In Friday’s early game, the Hiawatha girls failed to find any offensive rhythm as they attempted to get back on track, failing to reach the 40-point mark for just the fourth time this season in the 38-32 loss. After besting the Tigers by two points in the early part of the season, the Red Hawks found themselves in a hole after falling behind 12-8 in the first quarter. From there, neither team found much success in the second or third, with Hiawatha scoring just ten more points before the fourth. Both squads ramped up their efforts in the final frame, as Jeff West was able to hold off the Hawks for the six-point win.
Clara Lindstrom led the Hawks with 11 points despite fouling out, while Sarah Madsen added 9 points, Darcy Lierz scored 6, Bailey Pierce pitched in with 5 points, and Josie Delaney scored 1. The Tigers managed to get to the line 16 times to Hiawatha’s 8, and converted at over 80% on the night, which helped Jeff West seal the game.
In the evening game, the boys jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter as they controlled the pace of the game and disrupted almost everything the Tigers wanted to do. The Hawks continued to roll up the score, as they outscored Jeff West 17-4 in second and built up a 43-17 lead heading into the fourth on their way to the 52-24 win.
Joel Bryan’s 17 points led the Red Hawks on the night, with Brandt Barnhill putting up his best effort of the season with 13 points, Mario Alcalde adding 7, Tyler Davis and Ashton Rockey scoring 5 each, Cameron Boswell pitching in 3 and David Keo scoring 2.
On Tuesday, the Lady Hawks fended off a Riverside squad that put up an early fight, pushing past an 11-11 tie after a quarter to go up 27-18 at the half on their way to a 57-43 win. The Hawks have countered a recent trend of opponents sending extra help to defend at the three point line by moving Lindstrom inside and putting Madsen on the perimeter, which played out well, with Lindstrom scoring 19 points and Madsen scoring 7, while Darcy Lierz added 16, Bailey Pierce pitched in 9, Lakyn Leupold threw in 5 points and Josie Delaney contributed 1.
The boys jumped out to an early lead, but saw the Cyclones fight back into the game, as Riverside evened the score at 15-15 in the second. The Hawks pushed their lead to 29-25 by halftime and built their lead to 49-35 heading into the final quarter, as Hiawatha pushed to a 64-51 win. Three Red Hawks finished in double digit scoring, as Bryan led the team with 15 points, followed by Boswell with 13 and Keo with 12. Rockey kicked in 9 points, with Alcalde contributing 7, Barnhill adding 6 and Davis scoring 2.
The boys pushed their record to 8-8 on the season, while the Lady Red Hawks are now sitting at 13-3 on the year, with a trip to Holton on tap for Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.