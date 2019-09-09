Saturday marked the opening weekend of Hiawatha’s cross country season, as the team traveled to Marysville and came away with strong results in their first race of the year.
The Lady Red Hawks earned a team win, finishing 1st overall out of eight teams, with Kate Madsen leading the way with a 2nd place finish. Freshman Darcy Lierz took 9th in her first meet, while Madison Gilbert ran 11th and Emma Boswell finished 12th.
Justin Hodge led the way for the boys team, earning a 1st place finish, while teammate Christian Shaffer joined in on the medal stand, running 10th.
After a strong opening meet, the Hawks will run at Holton on Thursday at 4 p.m.
