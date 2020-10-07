The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks have been as busy as they could hope to be, and maybe a little more, as their unbeaten streak came to an end this week, followed directly by a stretch of 0-4.
The girls played at Falls City last Monday, beating the home squad 25-19, 25-19, then Horton by a score of 25-8, 25-11. The next day, the girls hosted Jeff West, and won a double dual, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-10, 25-14.
Back home on Thursday evening, the Hawks hosted Nemaha Central, and locked up in an epic back and forth with the Thunder, but found themselves on the losing end in both matches. Nemaha took for the first match by a score of 25-20, 25-21, and then battled to an even closer second match, but still fell 25-22, 25-23. Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen said that even though the team fell short, it was the best serve receive game the team has had all season, calling out Clara Lindstrom, Brenna Diller and Sarah Madsen for great play.
“We were incredibly scrappy and tough on defense against some great NC hitters,” said Siebenmorgen.
The girls visited Sabetha on Tuesday evening, and played yet another tough Big 7 foe to a close finish, but ultimately could not get over the hump, falling in both matches by scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-22, 25-16.
After their remarkable run over the past month, the Red Hawks now sit at 18-8 on the season, with a week of rest on the horizon and just three scheduled dates left before postseason play begins.
