The Hiawatha tennis team continues to improve as the season goes on, as the team traveled to Marysville and Seaman High Schools earlier in the month to sharpen their skills against a variety of competition.
Tyler Meyers went 0-3 at Marysville and dropped 4 matches at Seaman, against Hayden Diestelkamp of Junction City, Luke Formwalt of Maranatha Christian, Justin Kruse of Seaman and Jaden Rodriguez of Shawnee Heights, falling 8-0 in each. In his Marysville matches, Meyers dropped one match 5-8 against Asher Wossom of Marysville and another 4-8 to Brody Kramer of Clay Center, then 0-8 to Blake Spicer of Marysville.
At Seaman, Beckett Potter and Virgil Smith fell 8-1 to a pair from Highland Park, and the same score to a team from Seaman and Shawnee Heights. The pairing nearly pulled off a win, pushing their match against a team from Junction City to 8-6.
Ethan Pruitt and Jack Rosa grabbed a win at Marysville over a pairing from Chapman, winning 8-2, then fell 8-0 to a team from Marysville and 8-2 to a team from Clay Center. At Seaman, the team fell 8-2 to a team from Seaman, 8-5 to a pairing from Highland Park and 8-3 to a Junction City team.
Lyle Simmons was swept 8-0 by players from Chapman, Clay Center and Marysville at the Marysville meet, then fell 8-0 to competitors from Seaman and Highland Park at Seaman, as well as adding an 8-1 loss to a player from Maranatha Christinan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.