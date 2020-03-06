Thursday night’s matchup between the Hiawatha Red Hawks and Marysville Bulldogs had all the fireworks you would have expected given the teams’ preseason hype. After a long season muddied the waters a bit for the Red Hawks, they bounced back to earn a win against Pleasant Ridge on Monday night, and earn the Sub-State semifinal matchup with the top-seeded Bulldogs and the back-and-forth game that ensued was worth a season’s worth of waiting. Unfortunately, the home squad had their season cut short with a 58-53 loss.
The first quarter was a back and forth affair, with both teams trading blows and Marysville carrying a slight edge into the second, up 13-12. Hiawatha hit a rough patch in the second, as the Bulldogs’ speed at both end disrupted everything the Hawks tried to do. Marysville grew their lead to 10 at one point in the frame, and it looked as though a major break would need to happen if the Hawks were to have a chance. That break came in the form of Tyler Brockhoff, as the senior broke his scoring drought and scored five straight points to end the quarter, cutting Marysville’s lead to 24-19 and keeping Hiawatha in the game.
With nearly six minutes left in the third, Andrew Lierz picked up his fourth foul and headed to the bench as Marysville began to pull away again. With just under a minute to go, Austin Coffelt and Sage Meyer hit back to back three-pointers to cut the lead to 3, as the Bulldogs entered the final frame up 39-36. With Lierz still on the bench with foul trouble, it was junior Trent Kolb who guided the Red Hawk offense in the fourth, and in seeing his most significant action of the season, Kolb put forth his best outing, including a nifty dish to Michael Moreno under the basket, which the senior converted to give Hiawatha their first lead since the early moments of the game.
Up 40-39, Parker Winters tossed in a baby hook from the paint to push Hiawatha’s lead to 3. Mayrsville evened up just a few seconds later with a big deep shot at the other end, but another quick burst, punctuated by a Meyer three-pointer, put Hiawatha up 51-44 with just over three minutes to go. That was the high point for Hiawatha, though, as Marysville would respond with a 14-0 run over the game’s final three minutes with the Hawks hitting an inconsequential bucket at the buzzer.
Brockhoff led Hiawatha with 17 points, followed by Meyer with 15, with Winters adding 8, Moreno with 6, Coffelt with 5 and Lierz with 2. The loss ends Hiawatha’s season at 12-10, while Marysville will play Nemaha Central for a trip to State on Saturday.
