The Hiawatha Red Hawk tennis team began their season last week with a tournament at Marysville. Coach Michael Downard’s team enters the season with just a couple experienced players, but is look for quick improvement as they pile up matches.
The Hawks left Marysville without a win, but Coach Downard said he saw a great deal of growth in just one day, as most of the team competed for the first time. Ethan Pruitt teamed with Jack Rosa, and the pair went 0-5 on the day, but did pick up a set against the Kansas City East Christian Academy team, as well as against the pair from Bishop Seabury Academy. Beckett Potter and Virgil Smith formed the doubles team, also going 0-5. The team were able to pick up 2 sets each against Marysville and Bishop Seabury. Lyle Simmons was the lone singles competitor, going 0-5, but picking up 1 set against KC East Christian.
