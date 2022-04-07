The Red Hawk high school track squad took part in the first meet of the season last week, with a handful of competitors taking home medals at the Holton Invitational, which was cut short due to rain.
For the Lady Red Hawks, Dani Morton took home 1st place in the 100 meter run, with a time of 13.14 seconds, while Amelie Faulenbach grabbed gold in the 400 meters, coming in at 1:06.22. The team of Morton, Faulenbach, MJ Hageman, and Emma Bigham took 2nd place in the 4 x 100 meter relay..
In the boys events, The 4 x 800 relay team of Felix McCartnet, Camden Bachman, David Keo and Riley Gibbs took 1st place. Connor Kettler ran 4th in the 100 meter race, with Kaden Morton coming in 4th in the 400. David Keo finished 6th in the 800 meter run, while McCartney came in 6th in the 1600 meters. Ethan Henry came in 5th overall in the triple jump.
The Red Hawks will get back into action next week at ACCHS.
