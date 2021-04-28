The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team visited Rossville on Friday, for a competition including both varsity and junior varsity athletes.
Kate Madsen brought home 1st in the 1600 with a time of 5:40.00, and took 5th in the 3200, while Emma Bigham finished 4th in the 400. Claire Geiger picked up another win in the 100 yard hurdles, finishing in 17.89, and joined Bigham, Darcy Lierz and MJ Hageman in the 4x400 relay with a 4th place finish. In throwing events, Ashlynn Henry took 2nd in both the javelin and the shot put.
In girls junior varsity action, Sutton Diller grabbed a 4th place finish in the 100, with Zoe Hedrick taking 4th in the 800 and Maggie Pierce finishing 6th in the 1600. Bailey Pierce came up 2nd in the 200 yard hurdles, and also took 3rd in the long jump, while Leah Kessler finished 5th in the shot put.
Riley Gibbs took 3rd in the varsity 400, with Justin Hodge running 4th in the 1600 and 2nd in the 3200, just ahead of Camden Bachman in 5th. Hodge, Bachman, Gibbs and Christian Shaffer combined for a 2nd place finish in the 4x800 relay, and Peter Campbell finished 6th in the discus.
Myles Sago took 5th in the JV boys 100, with Kaden Morton taking 4th in the 200 and Terrell Hale taking 6th. Morton won the 400, and Ethan Henry came in 5th in the 800 and in the triple jump.
(Photos courtesy of Jamie Hodge)
