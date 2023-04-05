Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha High School track team took part in a Big 7 quad at Royal Valley on Tuesday afternoon, with both the boys and girls placing well in the event.

Connor Kettler finished 1st in the 100 meters for the boys, with Riley Gibbs in 2nd, Kameron Winder in 9th, Liam McMullen in 11th, Koen McMullen in 14th, Aaron Jenkins in 16th, Deedz Hale in 19th and Curtis Gantt in 25th.  Ashton Rockey won the 400 meters, with Ethan Henry in 4th.  In the 1600, Aden Geisendorf took 2nd, with Gus Smith taking 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles.  Smith also finished 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles.  Rockey, Winder, Kettler and Brandt Barnhill finished 1st in the 4x100 meter relay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.