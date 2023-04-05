The Hiawatha High School track team took part in a Big 7 quad at Royal Valley on Tuesday afternoon, with both the boys and girls placing well in the event.
Connor Kettler finished 1st in the 100 meters for the boys, with Riley Gibbs in 2nd, Kameron Winder in 9th, Liam McMullen in 11th, Koen McMullen in 14th, Aaron Jenkins in 16th, Deedz Hale in 19th and Curtis Gantt in 25th. Ashton Rockey won the 400 meters, with Ethan Henry in 4th. In the 1600, Aden Geisendorf took 2nd, with Gus Smith taking 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles. Smith also finished 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles. Rockey, Winder, Kettler and Brandt Barnhill finished 1st in the 4x100 meter relay.
In field events, Peter Campbell brought home a 1st place finish in the shot put, put Cade Sonen in 4th, Winder in 7th, Lucas Linares in 9th and Aaron Wabskie in 13th. Campbell finished 2nd in the discus, just ahead of Sonen in 3rd, with Jose Valencia in 6th and Elias Hoschouer in 15th. Winder finished 4th in the javelin, with Hoschouer in 6th, Linares in 8th and Geisendorf in 20th. Ethan Henry placed 4th in the triple jump, as the Hiawatha boys finished 3rd overall.
On the girls side, Maizie Hagemnt came in 1st in the 400 meters, while Kerragan Bachman took 3rd in the 1600 and Lexys Ruch took 4th. Darcy Lierz brought home a 1st place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. Brylie Williams took 9th in the shot put and 8th in the discus with the Hiawatha girls taking 4th overall.
The Red Hawks will compete at Royal Valley next Tuesday afternoon.
