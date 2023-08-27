The Hiawatha High School football team looked well on their way to being ready for the upcoming season on Friday night, as the Red Hawks traveled to Seneca to take part in the Nemaha Central Football Jamboree against the Thunder and the Centralia Panthers. The Hawks watched as Nemaha and Centralia faced off to open the jamboree, then tangled with Nemaha Central, followed by a match up with Centralia.
The junior varsity team scrimmaged at the south end of the field, with the varsity occupying the north end. Each team began on the 40 yard line and had 9 plays each on offense on defense. The varsity offense rotated quarterbacks, with Tyler Willich getting the start and majority of the action, but Alex Pyle grabbing some snaps. The group struggled to move the ball at times, but showed explosive bursts, highlighted by a long Connor Kettler touchdown against Nemaha Central. The defense had a few miscues and some bad luck, but looked sharp the majority of their time on the field against Centralia and Nemaha.
The Red Hawks open the season this Friday night playing Royal Valley on the road. The junior varsity squad will host their game with the Panthers the following Tuesday, with the varsity home opener that Friday, September 8th against Jeff West. A JV game on the road on the 11th, followed by a home game against Holton on September 18th will wrap up the Big 7 League portion of Hiawatha's schedule. Following that stretch, the Red Hawks will delve into District play, where they will take on Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville and Rock Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.