The Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team pushed their record back over .500 for the season this week, winning both ends of a doubleheader against Royal Valley on Monday evening.
The opening game between the Red Hawks and the visiting Panthers started slow, with both teams scoring once in the opening inning and carrying that tied score into the bottom of the 3rd. From there, the Hawks broke the game open with a 5-run inning, cruising to the 8-1 win. Karson Henry went 2 for 3 at the plate from the leadoff spot in the lineup, scoring twice and stealing 4 bases. Cooper Jacobsen pitched in with a 1 for 2 performance, a double, an RBI, 2 walks and a run scored, while Xavier Oldham, Aiden Grathwohl and Tyler Stevens all knocked in a run. Jacobsen pitched the first 5.1 innings, picking up the win and giving up a single run on 4 hits, 6 walks and 7 strikeouts, while Dalton Siebenmorgen picked up the final 1.2 innings, throwing shutout ball in relief and giving up a single hit.
The second game was much more competitive, as both teams went back and forth, with Royal Valley securing an early 4-0 lead, then Hiawatha tying it up and eventually grabbing the lead before the Panthers would rally, leaving the Hawks to come from behind in the bottom of the 7th to earn the win. Ashton Rockey went 2 for 4, scoring a run and knocking in 2 runs to earn the game-winning RBI. Grathwohl, Matthew Monaghan and Micah Oldham each knocked in a run, with Oldham also scoring twice in the game. Rockey and Xavier Oldham split the game on the mound, giving up 9 hits and striking out 8 combined in the 7-6 win. The two wins pushed Hiawatha's record to 5-4 on the year, with a Thursday night doubleheader on top against Riverside.
The JV team split their games at Royal Valley on Tuesday night, picking up their first loss the season in the 7-0 opener, followed by a 16-2 drubbing in favor of the Red Hawks. The junior squad now sits at 9-1 and will visit Riverside on Friday evening.
