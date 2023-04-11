Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team pushed their record back over .500 for the season this week, winning both ends of a doubleheader against Royal Valley on Monday evening.

The opening game between the Red Hawks and the visiting Panthers started slow, with both teams scoring once in the opening inning and carrying that tied score into the bottom of the 3rd.  From there, the Hawks broke the game open with a 5-run inning, cruising to the 8-1 win.  Karson Henry went 2 for 3 at the plate from the leadoff spot in the lineup, scoring twice and stealing 4 bases.  Cooper Jacobsen pitched in with a 1 for 2 performance, a double, an RBI, 2 walks and a run scored, while Xavier Oldham, Aiden Grathwohl and Tyler Stevens all knocked in a run.  Jacobsen pitched the first 5.1 innings, picking up the win and giving up a single run on 4 hits, 6 walks and 7 strikeouts, while Dalton Siebenmorgen picked up the final 1.2 innings, throwing shutout ball in relief and giving up a single hit.

