The Hiawatha Red Hawks took part in the Horton Invitational cross country meet on Thursday afternoon, and earned some solid results as the team finished near the top of every division.
Kate Madsen put in a time of 20:27, earning a 1st place finish to lead the girls. Darcy Lierz grabbed a 9th place finish with a time of 21:55, while MJ Hageman ran a time of 22:44 to take 13th and Emma Bauswell finished in 23:22 to come in 19th. Paige Campbell ran 45th on the day, with Kiara Stone at 46th and Nikki Stueve in 50th. The girls came in 2nd place overall.
Justin Hodge paced the boys, coming in 2nd with a time of 17:11. Joining Hodge in the top 20 were Christian Shaffer in 12th, finishing in 18:09, Camden Bachman in 14th at a time of 18:17.75, Riley Gibbs in 19th with a a time of 18:24 and David Keo in 20th at a time of 18:42. Felix McCartney added a finishing position of 35th and Aiden Geisendorf came in 49th, as the Red Hawks finished 3rd overall.
The junior varsity boys combined for a 1st place finish on the day. Kacer Knudson finished first for Hiawatha, coming in 5th, while Ethan Pruitt came in 6th, Jack Rosa finished 7th, with Mitch Bryan in 15h, Camden Thonen in 18th, Dalton Simmer in 26th, Jordan Moser in 27th and Terrell Hall in 28th.
