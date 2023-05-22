The Hiawatha Red Hawks had an outstanding day at their Class 3A Regional at Pomona on Friday afternoon, sending a big group to this weekend's State meet in Wichita with qualifying places.
Dani Morton earned a return trip to the big meet, taking 1st place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.85 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Felix McCartney, Connor Kettler, Ashton Rockey and Riley Gibbs finished 2nd with a time of 3:33.79.
Gibbs, Kettler, Rockey and Brandt Barnhill finished 4th with a season best 44.69 to punch their ticket to State in the 4x100.
McCartney, Gibbs, Jordan Hodge and Camden Bachman recorded their fastest time of the year in the 4x800, finishing in 8:15.10 and taking 1st.
Hodge and Bachman each picked up another qualifying event in the 3200, as Hodge finished 3rd with a time of 9:56.04 and Bachman recorded a personal best 10:05.55 and leaned across the line ahead of a competitor to take 4th.
Darcy Lierz took 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles, setting her own personal best, along with a school record of 47.68 and taking 2nd.
Peter Campbell turned in a personal record of his own, tossing the discus 150'7" and taking 3rd.
In the 1600, Felix McCartney turned in a time of 4:33.34 to qualify for State, with Hodge less than a half of a second behind, finishing in 4:33.58 and in 4th to qualify for his fourth even of the day.
Gibbs took 2nd in the 400 meters, running a time of 52.06.
Elsewhere in the meet, Barnhill took 5th in the 100, McCartney finished 8th in the 800, Gus Smith took 10th in the 100 meter hurdles, Cade Soden finished 6th in discus, Soden was 8th and Lucas Linares was 10th in the shot put, Morton came in 5th in the 400, and Maizie Hageman ran 5th in the 800.
Qualifiers will move on to compete in the Kansas Class 3A Track Meet in Wichita this Friday and Saturday.
