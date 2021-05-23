The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team traveled to Beloit on Friday afternoon to take part in their Class 3A Regional track meet. A total of ten Red Hawks qualified for this Friday’s Class 3A State meet at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.
Justin Hodge qualified for third consecutive year, picking up a 3rd place finish in the 3200. Hodge also qualified to run with the 4x800 meter relay team, taking 3rd along with Christina Shaffer, Camden Bachman and Riley Gibbs. Claire Geiger also became a three-time State qualifier, with her 3rd place finish in the 100 meter hurdles. Ashlynn Henry earned dual-qualifications, taking 4th and earning her place at State in both the shot put and javelin. The girls 4x800 team also earned 3rd place finish and a spot at State for Emma Bigham, Kate Madsen, MJ Hageman and Darcy Lierz. The top finish cinched up the third State trip for Madsen, as well.
Madsen, Bigham and Lierz all earned scoring finishes on the day in individual events, falling just short of qualifying for the State meet. Madsen came in 5th in the 3200 race, with Lierz taking 5th in the 300 meter hurdles and Bigham finishing 5th in the 800 meter race.
