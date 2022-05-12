The Red Hawks completed the regular season portion of their schedule on Tuesday night, and after winning six games in a row to put themselves in position to contend for a 1-seed in the upcoming Regional tournament, Hiawatha’s momentum took a hit after a week of rained out games. The Hawks went 1 for 4 in the final week of the season, but did manage to get their feet back under them in time to take the last game of the year.
In Monday’s opener, Jeff West got on the board first, building a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Hawks struck back in the 3rd, tallying 2 runs, but as Tigers continued to build their lead late, Hiawatha could not get their bats firing in time to mount a comeback. With another 4 runs over the final two innings of the game, the Tigers secured the 8-3 win. Xavier Oldham went 2-3 for the game, picking up a pair of RBIs, a walk and a double. Ashton Rockey went 2-4 with a pair of runs scored, and Joel Bryan was 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
The Red Hawks scored first in the second game, putting up 3 runs in the 1st inning, but the Tigers responded with 16 runs over the next six innings, sweeping the doubleheader with the 16-6 win. Bryan was the only Hiawatha batter with multiple hits or an RBI, going 2-4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI. Oldham, Cooper Jacobsen and Tyler Willich collected the team’s other hits for the game.
On Tuesday night, the Hawks hosted Oskaloosa, and split a pair of games with the visiting Bears. In game one, Oskie jumped on Hiawatha in the 1st, putting up 7 runs to open the contest, and leading 10-0 by the middle of the 3rd. The Red Hawks battled back but could never draw even as they ended up absorbing the 11-8 loss. Bryan piled up 4 RBIs, scored twice and hit his first home run of the year, while Oldham and Rockey each pounded a double.
Over the first three games this week, the team committed 21 errors, which Coach Curt Weldon said is just too much to overcome.
“A team’s physical and mental errors will always be an obstacle preventing us from moving forward—we just need to find a way to put this behind us and focus all our attention on next week’s Regional game," Weldon said.
The Hawks found their groove in the second game, coming from down 2-0 to score 14 runs over the final three innings to grab the 14-4 win. Jacobsen led the team, going 2-4 with 3 RBIs, while Braydon Griswold was 1-2 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored, and Bryan also tacked on a couple runs batted in. Willich recorded a double in the game, with Oldham unleashing a triple.
With the seniors of the group being honored between games, Weldon took time to call out his elder players’ efforts this week. “Joel Bryan has really come into his own and is batting at a .426 clip. Jacob Reiger added two hits for the night, and Braydon Griswold showed why he is one of the best first baseman in the league. Tyler Davis and Carson Gilbert contributed on the mound, too.”
At 11-9, Weldon said that his senior group helped deliver the program’s first winning season, and that they will be missed.
The Red Hawks finished with the 5th seed in the Marysville Regional, where they will open with a rematch against Jeff West on Monday.
