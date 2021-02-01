The Hiawatha Red Hawks took a break from Big 7 and tournament play on Friday night, to travel across the county to take Horton Chargers.
Hiawatha came away with a pair of momentum building wins against their local rival, with the boys winning 72-30 and the girls taking their game 51-31.
The Hiawatha boys build an early advantage, despite being down 2-0 before the official start of the game. A rim violation technical was called on the Hawks during warm ups, and Horton’s Dutch Keo sank both of his shots before the action began. Hiawatha dug out of the early deficit to lead 17-11, but it was in the second quarter that the Red Hawks did the most damage, sprinting out to a 42-12 lead at the half. Another strong frame in the third left Hiawatha up 66-25 with one quarter to go, and the Red Hawks were able to finish things off 72-30 to pick up their third win of the season and move to 3-7. The Hawks were able to push the ball all night, getting behind the Horton defense and keeping the tempo flowing on both ends of the floor.
Carson Gilbert had a team high 22 points, with Austin Coffelt pitching in 18 and Alex Rockey at 12. Trent Kolb finished with 7 points, Mitch Bryan and Jake Rieger each had 5 ad Ashton Rockey and Joel Bryan finished with 2 each.
The girls game was not quite dominant, but still resulted in a resounding win. The Lady Red Hawks have been picking up the pace on both the offensive and defensive ends, of late, and while the energy was still with Hiawatha, they found some difficulties getting shots to fall at times in this game, but were the quicker and more controlled team. The Hawks were up 18-6 at the end of the one quarter, and led 27-14 at the half. Hiawatha pushed out to a 41-24 lead after three, and then finished the game off with the 20-point win. The girls are now 6-3 on the season and in the middle of a 7-game win streak.
The Lady Hawks were led by Clara Lindstrom with 17 points, while Darcy Lierz and Sarah Madsen each scored 13 and Lakyn Leupol scored 6.
The Red Hawks are set to travel to Nemaha Central on Tuesday to jump into the second half of the league play season and will play a make-up game at home Thursday against Royal Valley.
