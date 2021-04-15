The ACCHS Tigers hosted their annual track meet on Tuesday afternoon, and the Hiawatha Red Hawks were in attendance, putting together a solid showing.
Kaden Morton took 5th place in the 200 meter race, followed by Riley Gibbs in 6th. Gibbs took 2nd in the 400 meters, with Morton in 4th. Justin Hodge earned a 1st place finish in the 3200, with Camden Bachman just one second behind in 2nd, while Christian Shaffer ran 3rd in the 800 meters. Bachman, Gibbs, Shaffer and Hodge teamed up to take 1st place in the 4x800 meter relay.
On the girls side, MJ Hageman took 5th in the 100 meter race, with Claire Geiger taking 2nd in the 200. Hageman ran 2nd in the 800 meters, with Emma Bigham finishing 5th. Kate Madsen grabbed a 1st place finish in the 3200 and Claire Geiger picked up another win for the Hawks, taking 1st in the 100 meter hurdles. Bailey Pierce took 4th in the 300 meter hurdles, while Hageman, Geiger, Bigham and Sutton Diller earned a 2nd place finish in the 4x100 relay. Ashlynn Henry finished 2nd in the shot put, while Kaylee Hinton finished 5th in the discus. Henry also earned a 2nd place finish in the javelin and 3rd in the triple jump.
