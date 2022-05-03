The Hiawatha Red Hawk track squad competed at Perry Lecompton on Tuesday in a Big 7 League Quad.
Felix McCartney and Kaden Morton took 1st and 2nd in the 400 meter race, respectively, while Kameron Winder came in 6th place in the 100 meter race for the boys, and Connor Kettler ran 3rd in the 200. David Keo took 1st in the 800, with McCartney in 2nd and Jordan Hodge in 4th. In the 1600, Camden Bachman ran 1st place, with Aden Geisendorf in 3r and Hodge in 5th, while Gabe Joslin finished 4th in the 3200. Peter Campbell finished 3rd in the shot put, with Winder in 6th, while Campbell took 3rd in the discus, with Jose Valencia in 4th and Nelson King in 6th. In the javelin, Malcom Allen came in 2nd, with Fred Razor in 3rd, King in 5th and Winder in 6th, while Ethan Henry came in 5th in the triple jump.
On the girls side, Dani Morton came in 3r in the 100 meter race, while Emma Bigham ran 2nd in the 800, followed by Maizie Hageman in 4th and Darcy Lierz in 5th. Zoey Hedrick came in 4th in the 1600, with Marya Edie in 5th. Hageman, Lierz, Bigham and Morton came in 2nd in the 4x100 relay. Sutton Diller finished 3rd in the shot put, with Kaylee Hinton in 5th, while Hinton took 4th in the discus and Diller took 6th.
The boys picked up a 4th place finish, while the girls took 3rd on the day.
The Red Hawks also competed in the Bob Camien/Claudia Welch Invitational at Seaman High School on Friday against a loaded group of competitors. Hiawatha earned 2 top 10 finishes at the meet. Camden Bachman, David Keo, Felix McCartney and Riley Gibbs took 8th in the 4x800 relay for the boys, while Dani Morton took 7th in the 200 meters and for the girls.
