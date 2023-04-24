The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team took part in Friday's Rossville Invitational, which included both varsity and junior varsity competitions.
For the varsity boys, Sean Gentry took 20th in the 100, with Liam McMullen in 22nd and Koen McMullen in 28th. In the 200, Riley Gibbs finished 3rd, with Brandt Barnhill in 5th and Kaden Morton in 15th. Gibbs grabbed a 1st place result in the 400, with Morton grabbing 6th. In the 800, Jordan Hoge and Felix McCartney were neck-and-neck, with Hodge grabbing 1st and McCartney taking 2nd. Hodge also took 1st in the 1600, with McCartney once again just seconds behind in 2nd. Camden Bachman ran 2nd in the 3200, with David Keo in 8th. Barnhill, Morton, Gibbs and Ethan Henry took 4th in the 4x400 relay. In the shot put, Cade Soden took 5th, with Peter Campbell in 8th and Lucas Linaires in 11th, while in the discus, Campbell claimed 2nd, with Soden in 5th, and Linaires coming in 21st in the javelin. The varsity boys finished in 3rd place, scoring 79 points to 88 from Rock Creek and 128 from Silver Lake.
On the junior varsity side, Aaron Jenkins took 13th in the 100 meter dash, with Deedz Hale in 16th and Curtis Gant in 21st. Liam McMullen took 6th in the 200, with Hale in 12th and Gant in 19th. Ethan Henry came in 1st in teh 800, just ahead of teammate Aden Geisendorf in 2nd. Lexys Ruch ran 2nd in the 3200 for the girls, while Gabe Joslin finished 7th and Jake Gallagher took 8th for the boys. Gus Smith came in 1st in the 110 meter hurdles and 3rd in the 300 hurdles. Liam and Koen McMullen, Gnat and Sean Gentry took 4th in the 4x100 relay, with Gentry, Smith, Jenkins and Liam McMullen grabbing 5th in the 4x400. Brylie Williams came in 2nd in the shot put for the girls, with Kameron Winder taking 1st for the boys, with Jose Valencia in 8th. Bella Hedrick took 4th int he girls discus, with Williams in 7th, while Valencia earned a 1st place finish on the boys side, with Eli Hoschouer in 8th. Hoschouer took 6th in the javelin, with Geisendorf in 13th. The boys JV team took 3rd overall, scoring 62 points, with Silver Lkae scoring 65 and Rock Creek with 144. The girls came in 9th, amassing 20 points, with Rock Creek's winning score tallying 95 points.
Dani Morton ran 4th in the 200 for the varsity girls, and also took 6th in the 400. MJ Hageman came in 3rd in the 800, with Darcy Lierz grabbing a 1st place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. The varsity girls finished 8th overall, scoring 21 points, with the winning Silver Lake team finishing with 126.
