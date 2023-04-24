Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team took part in Friday's Rossville Invitational, which included both varsity and junior varsity competitions.

For the varsity boys, Sean Gentry took 20th in the 100, with Liam McMullen in 22nd and Koen McMullen in 28th.  In the 200, Riley Gibbs finished 3rd, with Brandt Barnhill in 5th and Kaden Morton in 15th.  Gibbs grabbed a 1st place result in the 400, with Morton grabbing 6th.  In the 800, Jordan Hoge and Felix McCartney were neck-and-neck, with Hodge grabbing 1st and McCartney taking 2nd.  Hodge also took 1st in the 1600, with McCartney once again just seconds behind in 2nd.  Camden Bachman ran 2nd in the 3200, with David Keo in 8th.  Barnhill, Morton, Gibbs and Ethan Henry took 4th in the 4x400 relay.  In the shot put, Cade Soden took 5th, with Peter Campbell in 8th and Lucas Linaires in 11th, while in the discus, Campbell claimed 2nd, with Soden in 5th, and Linaires coming in 21st in the javelin.  The varsity boys finished in 3rd place, scoring 79 points to 88 from Rock Creek and 128 from Silver Lake.

