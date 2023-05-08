The Hiawatha track squad competed in the Sabetha Invitational on Thursday afternoon, with both the boys and girls putting up some excellent results.
For the boys, Gus Smith finished 2nd in the 110 meter hurdles. Brandt Barnhill finished 5th in the 100, with Sean Gentry in 17th and Liam McMullen in 20th. Riley Gibbs, Ethan Henry, David Keo and Aden Geisendorf finished 3rd in the 4x800 relay. In the 1600, Jordan Hodge ran 2nd, with Camden Bachman in 4th and Keo in 10th. Gibbs, Barnhill, Ashton Rockey and Connor Kettler came in 2nd in the 4x100 relay, while Gibbs took 2nd in the 200, followed by Rockey in 4th. Gus Smith finished 10th in the 300 meter hurdles, while Jordan Hodge took 2nd in the 800, followed by Bachman in 5th and Henry in 9th. Connor Kettler took 5th in the 200, with Barnhill in 7th and Gentry in 16th. Felix McCartney came in 1st in the 3200, with Gabe Joslin in 14th and Colton Gormley in 15th.
Cade Soden took 7th place in the shot put, with Lucas Linares in 10th and Peter Campbell in 11th. Soden finished 6th in the discus, with Jose Valencia in 12th and Campbell in 13th, while Elias Hoschouer grabbed 13th in the javelin, ahead of Linaires in 16th and Geisendorf in 25th. Campbell, Valencia, Soden and Hoschouer also grabbed a 4th place finish in the 4x100 throwers relay. The boys finished 4th out of 11 teams overall, scoring 75 points, with Nemaha Central taking 3rd with 76, Holton in 2nd with 121 and Mayrsville in 1st with 143 points.
On the Lady Red Hawk side, Dani Morton grabbed 1st place in the 100 meter dash, 3rd in the 200. and 4th in the 400. Darcy Lierz also eanred a 1st place finish, winning the 300 meter hurdles. Maizie Hageman ran 4th in the 800, while Karragan Bachman came in 11th in the 1600, and Lexy Ruch took 5th in the 3200. Brylie Williams took 13th in the shot put, while Bella Hedrick took 19th in the discus, with Williams in 21st. The girls took 7th overall, scoring 36 points, while Nemaha Central finished in 1st with 144 points.
