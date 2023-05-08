Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha track squad competed in the Sabetha Invitational on Thursday afternoon, with both the boys and girls putting up some excellent results.

For the boys, Gus Smith finished 2nd in the 110 meter hurdles.  Brandt Barnhill finished 5th in the 100, with Sean Gentry in 17th and Liam McMullen in 20th.  Riley Gibbs, Ethan Henry, David Keo and Aden Geisendorf finished 3rd in the 4x800 relay.  In the 1600, Jordan Hodge ran 2nd, with Camden Bachman in 4th and Keo in 10th.  Gibbs, Barnhill, Ashton Rockey and Connor Kettler came in 2nd in the 4x100 relay, while Gibbs took 2nd in the 200, followed by Rockey in 4th.  Gus Smith finished 10th in the 300 meter hurdles, while Jordan Hodge took 2nd in the 800, followed by Bachman in 5th and Henry in 9th.  Connor Kettler took 5th in the 200, with Barnhill in 7th and Gentry in 16th.  Felix McCartney came in 1st in the 3200, with Gabe Joslin in 14th and Colton Gormley in 15th. 

