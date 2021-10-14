The Hiawatha cross country team took time out this week to have some fun at the annual St. James Relay Carnival.
In the boys 3 x mile race, Aden Geisendorf, Jordan Hodge and Felix McCartney took 7th place, with Colten Gormley, Ethan Henry and Cameron Boswell in 20th, and Terrell Hale, Deedz Hale and Gabe Joslin in 23rd. On the girls side, the team of MJ Hageman, Emma Boswel and Amarya Edie came in 8th, with Malaya Donato, Kinsey Winters and Lexys Ruch came in 18th.
Camden Bachman, David Keo, Jordan Moser and Camden Thonen came in 9th for the team in the 4 x mile race.
The Red Hawks travel to Royal Valley on Thursday afternoon for the Big 7 League race.
