The Hiawatha Red Hawks’ last cross country meet of the regular season was anything but regular, as the team took part in the Saint James Relay Carnival, which allows teams to compete against high level competition, but in a relaxed setting and with unusual rules.
Coach Becky Shamburg said her team spreads out experienced runners in the relay, which includes teams running a 4x1 mile, 3x1 mile and 2x2 mile races. Shamburg said the team loves the day every year, where the music blares the entire day, and calls the event “good, hard, but fun effort.”
In the girls 4x1 mile race, a team of Paige Campbell, Darcy Lierz, Kate Madsen and Nikki Stueve came in 5th with an overall time of 27:29.77. The boys entered a pair of teams in the race, with a 6th place finish come from Camden Bachman, Riley Gibbs, David Keo and Ethan Pruitt, who finished in 22:24.14, while Mitch Bryan, Justin Hodge, Jack Rosa and Christian Shaffer finished in 8th at a time of 23:13.90.
Aden Geisendorf, Felix McCartney and Dalton Simmer ran a time of 18:12.42 in the 3x1 mile relay, finishing in 7th place, while Jordan Hodge, Dalton Siebenmorgen and Camden Thonen ran 16th in a time of 19:16.55 and Terrell Hale, Ethan Henry and Kacer Knudson ran 18th in a time of 19:39.56. Just a few spots behind, Emma Boswell, MJ Hageman and Kiara Stone finished in 25th in the race at a time of 20:56.03.
Next up for Hiawatha is the Big 7 League meet in Holton this Thursday, just one week before a date at Leonardsville for Regionals.
