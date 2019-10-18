The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Big 7 League cross country meet on Thursday afternoon, and the Hawks made themselves right at home, earning individual league titles in both the girls and boys divisions, as well as a team championship for the girls, while also registering an impressive six medalists, which qualified each for All-Big 7 honors.
Kate Madsen has stepped into the lead role for the Lady Red Hawks in her junior season, and her postseason experience showed on Thursday, as she dominated the field, winning by nearly a minute to earn an individual Big 7 Championship. Madsen’s win, with a strong young team around her, also contributed to the Lady Red Hawks’ seventh consecutive Big 7 Championship.
The rest of the Lady Hawks put together some of their best work of the season as well, as Madsen was joined in the top ten and on the All-League team by Darcy Lierz, who took 2nd overall with a time of 22:32.28, Emma Boswell, who came in 6th at 23:10.06 and Madison Gilbert, who earned a 10th place finish at 23:51.28. Also contributing to the win were Nikki Stueve in 23rd, Paige Campbell in 31st and Kiara Stone in 37th.
On the boys side, Justin Hodge nailed down a third straight individual Big 7 individual title as the junior continues his assault on the record books, taking 1st with a time of 17:23.03. Christian Shaffer locked himself into All-Big 7 honors, as well, finishing 7th at 18:27.41. Next up was Camden Bachman in 19th, Ethan Pruitt in 32nd, Dalton Simmer at 35th, Mitch Bryan in 43rd and Jack Rosa at 44th, as the Red Hawk boys finished 4th overall as a team.
In junior varsity action, David Keo led the boys team with a 10th place finish, with Carter Peters taking 21st, Camden Thonen in 27th, Matthew Monaghan in 29th and Jordan Moser running 39th. For the Lady Red Hawk JV crew, Tayler Kent came in 2nd, with Aubrey Kent in 3rd and Caitlyn Monhollon taking 4th.
The Red Hawks will look to extend their strong postseason performance next weekend, as the team will travel to Riley County’s Leonardville Golf Course for their Class 3A Regional, where the squad will vie for a spot in the State meet. The top three boys and girls teams will each qualify for State, while at least ten runners from each group will qualify as well.
