Things started well for the Hiawatha Red Hawks on Friday night, as the team hosted Jeff West for their second game of the season, and junior Connor Kettler gave the Hawks an early lead with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown on the Tigers' first drive.  Hiawatha struggled to maintain momentum throughout the contest, though, eventually falling 16-14 to move to 1-1 on the season.

After Kettler stepped in front of the Jeff West pass and broke a few tackles on his way to the end zone, the rest of the first half was a series of miscues, near misses and close calls.  The Red Hawks missed opportunities on back to back passes to the end zone that were not converted, and Jeff West followed up with their best drive of the half, cashing in with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion to go up 8-6.  Ethan Morton grabbed an interception late in the half, but again the Hawks could not convert, with Jeff West taking the two point lead into the half.

