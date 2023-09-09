Things started well for the Hiawatha Red Hawks on Friday night, as the team hosted Jeff West for their second game of the season, and junior Connor Kettler gave the Hawks an early lead with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown on the Tigers' first drive. Hiawatha struggled to maintain momentum throughout the contest, though, eventually falling 16-14 to move to 1-1 on the season.
After Kettler stepped in front of the Jeff West pass and broke a few tackles on his way to the end zone, the rest of the first half was a series of miscues, near misses and close calls. The Red Hawks missed opportunities on back to back passes to the end zone that were not converted, and Jeff West followed up with their best drive of the half, cashing in with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion to go up 8-6. Ethan Morton grabbed an interception late in the half, but again the Hawks could not convert, with Jeff West taking the two point lead into the half.
Alex Pyle took over for Bradyn Newell to start the second half and provided a spark with his arm and his legs, driving the Hawks down the field with some big runs and converting a touchdown pass to Kettler, then fighting through the Jeff West defensive line for the two point conversion to take a 14-8 lead and chewing up over half of the third quarter on the drive. But the play resulted in an injury to Kettler--Hiawatha's most explosive player--and the Tigers took advantage, marching down the field to retake the lead on an inside reverse that broke free for a 13 yard touchdown with just over a minute to go in the third quarter.
Newell came back in the game on the next drive, and promptly threw another big pass to a streaking receiver behind the defense that the Hawks could not convert. The loss of Kettler, the team's second major injury of the season after starting quarterback Tyler Willich was injured early in last week's game, clearly took away some of what Hiawatha wanted to on both sides of the ball. The Red Hawks did force and recover a fumble as the Tigers were trying to add to their lead with less than two minutes to play, but an untimely deflected interception handed the ball back to the victorious Jeff West squad.
Newell finished 5 for 12 passing with 2 interceptions. In relief, Pyle went 1-3 for 9 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Monaghan and Ethan Morton each had strong moments in the running game, with Monaghan leading the team with 12 carries for 62 yards.
The Red Hawks fall to 1-1, but Hiawatha had their chances in this game and just could not come up with the big play at key moments or stay away from self-inflicted injuries. Coach Michael Downard will need to help his team put this one behind them quickly, as the Hawks will travel to Holton next Friday to take on an 0-2 Wildcat crew that is licking its wound after a pair of blowout losses to start the season against Nemaha Central and Sabetha.
