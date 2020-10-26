The Hiawatha cross country squad traveled to Riley County on Saturday, where the team took part in their 3A Regional meet, with the opportunity to send teams and individuals to State on the line.
Both the boys and girls teams posted strong days, and in the end, the Red Hawks were able to qualify a pair of familiar faces to next week’s State championship race at Wamego, as seniors Kate Madsen and Justin Hodge each qualified for the fourth straight year.
Madsen led the Lady Red Hawks with a 4th place finish, at a time of 21:16.25, while MJ Hageman took 13th and Darcy Lierz came in 14th. Emma Boswell ran 20th on the day, with Paige Campbell in 43rd, Kiara Stone in 52nd and Nikki Stueve in 54th. The overall output was good for a 3rd place finish on the day, just a few points behind 2nd place Sabetha and the final team slot in the big meet.
On the boys side, Hodge led things off for Hiawatha with his 3rd place finish at 17:40.49. Camden Bachman was the next man in, finishing 17th, with Riley Gibbs in 21st, David Keo in 29th, Aden Geisendorf in 30th, Felix McCartney in 39th, and Jack Rosa wrapping things up in 61st. The team finished in 4th overall on the day, just over a minute behind the total time of the 2nd place team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.