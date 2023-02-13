The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams have just about a week left in the regular season, and as the teams are gearing up for Sub-State, the Hawks traveled to Holton on Friday night for a doubleheader against the Wildcats.
Early dominance set the tone for the Lady Red Hawks, as a 19-6 1st quarter lead bled into a 31-17 advantage at the half. The Hiawatha girls let off the gas and burned clock throughout the second half, cruising to the 49-33 win. Darcy Lierz finished with 20 points, with Abby Elffner adding 12. Now sitting at 10-7 overall, the Lady Red Hawks will be on the road for two of their final three games, with a special celebration planned for the team's final home game against Jeff West on Tuesday night. The 2023 season marks 50 years of women's basketball at Hiawatha High School.
In the late game, a slow start doomed the Hawks once again, as the Holton boys built a lead that hovered around the double-digit mark for most of the first half. The Red Hawks began to chip away at the Wildcat lead in the 3rd, getting to within 5 points at one point, but a 10-point scoring advantage for Holton in the 4th shut the door on Hiawatha's comeback attempt. The 57-42 loss pushed the Hiawatha boys to 3-14 overall and 1-10 against Big 7 opponents this season.
