After postponing their Thursday contest against Nemaha Central due to adverse weather conditions, the Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Royal Valley Panthers on Monday night, and managed a split, handing the Panthers just their second loss of the season.
The Red Hawks let their bats loose in game one, putting up 3 runs in the first two innings, then dumping 10 over their next two innings on Royal Valley, including an 8-run 3rd on their way to the 13-2 win. Carson Gilbert went 2-4 for the game, with 1 RBI, a stolen base and a run. Joel Bryan also swiped 1 bag, went 1-2 with a pair of RBIs, a run and a walk. Matt Monaghan also posted 2 RBIs, with a double, a walk, a steal and a run scored, while Xavier Oldham, Braydon Griswold, Tyler Willich and Cooper Jacobsen also knocked RBIs across the board. Gilbert pitched the majority of the game, picking up the win with 10 strikeouts, while Cooper Jacobsen finished things off with 2 outs in the final inning.
In the second game, the Red Hawks had their opportunities to pick up the win, but could not push the runs across when it counted, while Royal Valley racked up 4 runs in the 7th to seal the win. Hiawatha outhit the Panthers by 7-5, but could not keep up on the scoreboard, falling 7-2. Ashton Rockey led the team with 2 hits, while Bryan, Griswold and Willich also had hits, with Willich adding a run. Bryan and Rockey split duties on the mound, with Bryan striking out 9 batters of 6 innings and allowing just 4 hits.
Next up for the 4-4 Hiawatha squad is a rescheduled slate with Nemaha Central on Friday, followed by a trip to Holton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.