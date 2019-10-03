The Red Hawk cross country team covered a lot of ground in the past week, as one portion of the team took part in the Nemaha Central Invitational on Thursday, while the rest tested themselves at Rim Rock in Lawrence on Saturday.
Hayden Barnes led the boys at Nemaha, finishing 26th in the varsity meet, with a time of 21:13.9,, with David Keo coming in 29th at 21:36.0 and Carter Peters in 37th at 22:39.3. On the junior varsity side, Matthew Monaghan ran a strong 2nd place, finishing in 22:40.3, followed by Camden Thonen at 23.32.0 in 5th place and Jordan Moser in 10th at 27:16.0. Kiara Stone took 2nd in the girls junior varsity race, with a time of 28:03.2, with Aubrey Kent taking 6th, with a time of 31:23.3.
Jordan Hodge led the Hawks with the team’s best finish at Rim Rock on Saturday, taking home a 10th place medal, with a time of 17:25.8. Christian Shaffer finished 157th, Camden Bachman ran 187th, Ethan Pruitt finished 216th, Dalton Simmer came in 245th, Mitch Bryan ran 278th and Jack Rosa finished in 282nd. The boys came in 32nd in the crowded field for the day.
The Lady Red Hawks were led by Kate Madsen, who took 26th, with a time of 21:32.7. Darcy Lierz ran in 54th, coming in at 22:37.2, with Emma Boswell coming in 75th at 23:15.2 and Madison Gilbert finished in 23:17.9. Paige Cambell finished in 174th and Nikki Stueve ran 200th. The girls put up a very solid 10th place finish at the meet.
The Red Hawks were scheduled to run at Horton on Thursday but the meet has been postponed due to wet conditions. The team will take part in the Saint James Academy Invitational next week.
