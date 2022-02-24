The end of the regular season is officially upon the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as both basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Sabetha on Thursday to make up Tuesday night’s postponed game.
But after the Hawks traveled to Perry Lecompton on Monday evening, the Sub-state brackets were locked in.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks survived a late Perry rally to come away with the 42-41 win. Hiawatha opened the game on a 7-0 run on their way to a 10-4 first quarter lead, as the Red Hawk defense made things difficult for the Kaws. The Hawks continued to hold Perry at arm’s length throughout the rest of the first half and the third quarter, leading 31-23 entering the fourth.
From there, the Kaws started to heat up, drawing within a point, at 33-32. Clara Lindstrom buried a three pointer to seemingly stop the Perry Lecompton momentum, but the Kaws responded immediately on the other end, continuing to put the pressure on the Hawks. The Hawks went 6 for 8 at the free throw line in the final quarter, keeping one step ahead as the final bell sounded, giving Hiawatha their 16th win of the year. Lindstrom’s 14 points led the way for the Red Hawks, with Bailey Pierce adding 10 points, Lakyn Leupold pitching in 9, Josie Delaney scoring 4, Darcy Lierz kicking in 3 and Sarah Madsen picking up 2 points. The Lady Hawks will take on Sabetha on Thursday night with a chance to earn a share of the Big 7 regular season title.
In the boys game, the Red Hawks trailed through much of the early going of the contest, falling behind 13-9 after a quarter and 25-22 at halftime, and despite taking a brief lead in the third, the Hawks simply could not put the lid on Perry’s scoring in the fourth, falling 56-49. Carson Gilbert led Hiawatha with 14 points, followed by Mario Alcalde with 11, Brandt Barnhill with 8, Ashton Rockey with 7, Cameron Boswell with 6 and Joel Bryan with 3.
The boys are now 9-10 on the season and earned the 4th seed in next week’s Sub-state tournament, giving the Hawks a home game over 5th-seeded Marysville Bulldogs, who finished the year 9-11. Hiawatha has defeated the Bulldogs twice this season, and will look for a third win to move into the regular bracket at Silver Lake on Thursday. Coach Garry Smith said this is the first time in his tenure the team has hosted a sub-state game, and while Marysville will be a tough challenge, but one that his team is looking forward to.
“If you aren’t playing well this time of year, you’re probably staying home,” said Smith, adding. “We will need to be at our best.”
At 16-3, the Lady Red Hawks took the 2nd seed in the tournament, and will also host Marysville on Monday evening.
