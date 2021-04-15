The Hiawatha Red Hawks opened their Big 7 portion of the baseball season last week, travelling to Perry Lecompton on Friday night, then hosting the Nemaha Central Thunder on Monday.
The boys split a pair of games at Perry, earning a 9-8 win and dropping a 4-2 contest. Carson Gilbert and Brandt Barnhill started on the mound for Hiawatha against the Kaws. On Monday, the Red Hawks took on one of the top teams in the state, as they hosted Nemaha. The Thunder walked away with a pair of big wins, taking the 13-6 and 14-3 victories.
The junior varsity was also in action last week, dropping 3 of 4 games by just a single run. Coach Curt Weldon says the coaching staff is pleased with the team’s determination and fighting spirit.
The Hawks travel to Falls City for a double header on Friday, then take on Royal Valley and Riverside next week.
