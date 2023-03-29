The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team, under the leadership of Coach Ben Kettler, got their season underway on Tuesday night at Holton. The Hawks ran well and finished with a handful of top times and distances.
Freshman Gus Smith took 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles, just ahead of teammate Gabe Johnson in 3rd. The boys 4x800 team of Felix McCartney, Camden Bachman, Jordan Hodge and Riley Gibbs brought home a 1st place finish. Conner Kettler finished 8th in the 100 meters, with Sean Gentry in 17th, Liam McMullen in 24th and Curtis Grant in 25th. McCartney earned a 1st place finish in the 1600, with teammate Jake Gallagher coming in 16th. In the 400 meters, Riley Gibbs finished 3rd, with Kaden Morton in 5th, Ethan Henry in 9th and Aaron Jenkins in 10th. Smith ran 6th in the 300 meter hurdles, while Liam McMullen, Koen McMullen and Deedz Halle ran 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively, in the 200 meters. Jordan Hodge and Camden Bachman finished at the top of the 3200, with Hodge bringing home the gold, along with David Keo coming in 6th. Ashton Rockey, Connor Kettler, Brandt Barnhill and Kaden Morton came in 3rd in the 4x400 relay.
The Hawks also finished well in field events . In the shot put, Cade Soden finished 5th, with Peter Campbell in 7th, Kaden Johnson in 14th, Lucas Linares in 15th and Jose Valencia in 18th. Campbell finished 1st in the discus, one spot ahead of Soden, with Valencia in 10th, Johsnon in 16th and Elias Hoschouer in 19th. Linares finished 16th in the javelin, with Hoschouer in 20th. Kaden Morton put together a 6th place day in the long jump, with Ethan Henry taking 5th in the triple jump.
Dani Morton started off the season strong with a 1st place finish in the girls 100 meter race, while also topping the 200 meter race, followed closely by senior Darcy Lierz in 2nd. In the 1600, Bella Hedrick took 11th, with Lexys Ruch in 13th. Maizie Hageman ran 4th in the 400 meter race, with Lierz taking a 2nd place in the 300 meter hurdles. Freshman Brylie Williams came in 16th in the shot put, and also had a 16th place finish in the discus, just ahead of teammate Bella Hedrick in 20th.
The Red Hawks will take the next step in their season on Tuesday afternoon, as the squad will travel to the Royal Valley Invite.
