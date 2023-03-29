Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawk track team, under the leadership of Coach Ben Kettler, got their season underway on Tuesday night at Holton.  The Hawks ran well and finished with a handful of top times and distances.

Freshman Gus Smith took 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles, just ahead of teammate Gabe Johnson in 3rd. The boys 4x800 team of Felix McCartney, Camden Bachman, Jordan Hodge and Riley Gibbs brought home a 1st place finish. Conner Kettler finished 8th in the 100 meters, with Sean Gentry in 17th, Liam McMullen in 24th and Curtis Grant in 25th. McCartney earned a 1st place finish in the 1600, with teammate Jake Gallagher coming in 16th. In the 400 meters, Riley Gibbs finished 3rd, with Kaden Morton in 5th, Ethan Henry in 9th and Aaron Jenkins in 10th. Smith ran 6th in the 300 meter hurdles, while Liam McMullen, Koen McMullen and Deedz Halle ran 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively, in the 200 meters. Jordan Hodge and Camden Bachman finished at the top of the 3200, with Hodge bringing home the gold, along with David Keo coming in 6th. Ashton Rockey, Connor Kettler, Brandt Barnhill and Kaden Morton came in 3rd in the 4x400 relay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.