The Lady Red Hawks followed up Saturday’s HIT championship with a little more home cooking on Tuesday evening, as the girls hosted and swept the Riverside Cyclones.
Only one match was competitive on the night, as the Red Hawks continue to build confidence and swagger on the court. Hiawatha dispatched Riverside 25-13, 25-9 to walk away with the first set, then came back with a 25-8, 25-20 win in set two to earn the sweep.
The wins bump Hiawatha’s Big 7 record to 4-2, while the team sits at 12-4 overall and on a 10-set win streak since the team went 2-2 at Rock Creek two weeks ago. Some competitions have been rescheduled, tune in to the district’s Facebook page for updated schedules.
