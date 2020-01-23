A postponed league matchup could not stop a showdown between preseason Big 7 favorites, the Hiawatha Red Hawks and the Jeff West Tigers, as the teams met up in this week’s McLouth Invitational mid-season tournament.
Hiawatha pulled off a minor upset in the tourney opener, as the 5th-seeded Hawks knocked off the 4th-seeded Tigers by a score of 64-51.
The Tigers held an early advantage in this contest, as the two teams felt each other out in the early going, Jeff West finished the first quarter with a 12-10 lead. Momentum spilled over to the Red Hawks in the second, though, as Hiawatha reeled off 17 points in the quarter and held the opposition to 7 to lead 27-19 at the half. Jeff West got back on track a bit in the third, scoring 13 points, but Hiawatha posted nearly 20 to hold a commanding 46-32 lead heading into the final quarter. It was a back and forth final frame, with Jeff West ultimately cutting into Hiawatha’s lead by a single point.
Sage Meyer led Hiawatha in scoring with 22 points, followed by Tyler Brockhoff with 14 and Andrew Lierz with 11. Parker Winters pitched n 8 points, Austin Coffelt scored 5 and Michael Moreno threw in 4 points. The Hawks went 16 of 22 from the free throw line in the game, with Brockhoff hitting 6 of 8, including a 4-4 second half, but managed only a pair of three pointers, both by Meyer. The Red Hawks improved their record to 5-3 on the season, and will play the tournament’s top-seeded Maur Hill on Thursday evening in McLouth.
The girls have been inactive since last Tuesday’s matchup with Riverside, and will next play at Horton on Friday evening before jumping into the Hiawatha Invitational tournament next week, set to play at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in their opening game. (See attached bracket)
