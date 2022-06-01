The Hiawatha Red Hawk track and field team sent 10 runners over six events to last weekend’s Kansas Class 3A State Track Meet in Wichita. All in all, the team earned five medals over two events, and also picked up another top-10 finish.
Freshman Dani Morton earned the team’s lone solo-event medal, taking 6th place in the 100 meter dash. Morton earned her spot in the final with a preliminary run of 12.91 seconds. She improved her time in the final, finishing in 12.79 seconds to earn her spot on the State medal stand.
The girls 4x800 relay team also finished the day on the medal stage, as Darcy Lierz, Emma Bigham, Amelie Faulenbach and MJ Hageman finished with a time of 10:43.13, which was good for 7th in the field. Junior Camden Bachman did not pick up a medal for the boys, but finished 9th with a 3200 meter run time of 10:23.01.
Lierz ran a 300 meter hurdle time of 49.57 in the preliminaries, falling just short of the finals. The girls and boy 4x400 relay teams also fell just shy of competing on the second day, as the boys ran a time of 3:34.00 and the girls finished in 4:16.59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.