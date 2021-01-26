The Rossville Bulldogs might have wished they had stayed home on Friday evening, as the Hiawatha Red Hawks would hand the Dawgs losses across the board.
The boys had taken a lead by the end of the first quarter, and held on to head into halftime up 30-24. Neither team looked great in the third quarter, but Hiawatha came alive with 24 points in the fourth to grab the 64-50 win. Carson Gilbert sank 5 free throws in the first quarter to help Hiawatha battle baack from an early deficit, and led the Red Hawks with 24 points, followed by Austin Coffelt with 13, Joel Bryan with 8, Mitch Bryan and Alex Rockey with 7 each, Brandt Barnhill and Trent Kolb with 2 apiect, and Ashton Rockey with 1 point.
The Red Hawks now sit at 2-7 on the season, and will look to build momentum as they travel to Horton later this week.
With the annual Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on tap for this week for the Lady Red Hawks, the girls picked up their fourth straight win, holding off a late Rossville push to earn the 50-46 victory. The Hawks led by 4 after a quarter, and found themselves up 24-21 at the half before stretching the lead to 7 by the time the fourth quarter began. Clara Lindstrom hit a pair of three pointers in the first half, along with 1 from Darcy Lierz to help keep the Lady Red Hawks out front in the early going, and Lindstrom converted on 3 of her last 4 free throw attempts to seal the game. Lindstrom led the team with 14 points, followed by Lierz and Sarah Madsen with 13 each, while Lakyn Leupold added 4, and Callyn Pavlish and Josey Delaney scored 3 each.
The Lady Hawks pushed their record to 4-2, and, weather permitting, will take on the 6-1 Jackson Heights Cobras in the opening round of the Hiawatha Invitational on Tuesday evening.
The junior varsity boys took it to the Bulldog squad over two quarters, while the girls played a complete game to a 40-33 win behind 12 points from Aubrey Kent and 11 from Abby Elffner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.