Monday night’s matchup with the Holton Wildcats was an unpleasant affair for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the Big 7 foes faced off in a makeup contest from a weather-postponed game earlier in the season, and the Cats were able to win both of the varsity games.
The Lady Red Hawks dug an early hole for themselves, as Hiawatha failed to get on the board in the first quarter or early in the second, as Holton built an 11-0 lead before the Hawks could mark the score sheet. This one ended up being all about the defenses, as Holton stuck with a straight man to man scheme that frustrated the Red Hawks in the early going, while the Holton girls cut down on the turnovers that plagued them in the previous matchup by whipping the ball around and making the extra pass again and again to find open shots in Hiawatha’s zone. The Wildcats also had another strong night at the free throw stripe, as they took a 20-12 halftime lead and built that deficit as the game went on. The Hawks were able to get their offense going before the half, but were again unable to find their groove in the second half, as they entered the final frame down 34-19 and were handed the loss by a -score of 47-25.
Clara Lindstrom led Hiawatha with 9 points, while Brenna Diller gave the team a nice boost off the bench in the second half, scoring 6 between the third and fourth quarters, with Darcy Lierz adding 4 points and Kate and Sarah Madsen each scoring 2.
In the late game, the Hiawatha boys ran into a Holton squad that got hot from the three point line, and after they fell behind early, simply could not overcome the added scoring from the Wildcats. Holton hit a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and led 16-10 after one, and the game would not be that close again until the final buzzer, as the Hawks struggled on the offensive end in the second, while Holton went on a run to push the lead to 31-18 at the half. Tyler Brockhoff and the Hiawatha offense would come alive in the second half, but it was too little, too late, as Holton continued to get big buckets at the biggest moments. The Red Hawks cut the lead to 7 at one point early in the fourth quarter, but Holton answered with 8 straight to seal 62-56 the win.
Brockhoff led Hiawatha with 17 points, followed by 11 from Andrew Lierz, 8 each from Sage Meyer and Parker Winters, 7 from Michael Moreno and 6 from Austin Coffelt.
