The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball team finished up play in Nemaha Central’s Thunder Classic on Saturday, as they played their third game as part of the tourney field.
After an opening night win against Marysville, the Red Hawks drew the hosting Nemaha Central Thunder on Thursday. The Hawks found themselves in an early hole, as Nemaha raced out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. Hiawatha was able to close the gap to 18-15 in the second, but saw the Thunder go on another run before the half ended, extending their lead to 27-18 by halftime.
In the second half, Nemaha continued to put in good work, pushing their lead to as many as 13 during the third quarter, and leading 43-32 by the time the quarter ended. The Red Hawks made their move in the fourth, as the Thunder began to struggle to connect on the offensive end. Mario Alcalde, Ashton Rockey and Brandt Barnhill all knocked down three-pointers in the frame, as Hiawatha began to chip away at the Nemaha lead, and Joel Bryan sank a pair of free throws late to get within three points. But there was just not enough time for the Red Hawks to finish off their comeback, as Nemaha sank one free throw to extend their final lead to 49-45 for win.
Alcalde’s 15 points paced the team, with Bryan adding 14. Barnhill finished with 5 points, as Carson Gilbert and Kade Pyle each added 4 points and Rockey finishing with 3.
On Saturday night, the Red Hawks traveled back to Seneca to play in the 3rd place game against St. Mary’s. Hiawatha never found their rhythm in the contest, as the Bears were able to move to 9-3 on the year with the 54-45 win. The loss gave Hiawatha the 4th place result and set the Hawks’ record back to 5-7. Hiawatha will travel to Horton to play one more non-Big 7 game on Friday night before they get back into league action next week.
Coach Garry Smith said the Red Hawks “played three good teams,” in the tournament, but was focused on Hiawatha’s struggles on the glass.
“We have to rebound the ball much better if we expect to be successful against that caliber of teams,” said Smith. “We need to keep getting better as the second half of the season starts.”
