The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country squad opened their year on Saturday with a race at Marysville. Both the boys and girls teams took 2nd overall in the meet, led by a pair of familiar faces.
Justin Hodge took second on the men’s side, running a time of 18:41.06, with Christian Shaffer taking 5th at a time of 19:09.62 and Camden Bachman finishing 8th at 19:31.59. The boys were bolstered by finishes from Riley Gibbs in 27th, Felix McCartney in 38th and Jack Rosa in 41st.
On the women’s side, Kate Madsen took a strong 4th place, running 22:47.34. MJ Hageman ran 11th at a time of 24:32.18, and Darcy Lierz came in 13th with a time of 24:56.43, followed by Emma Bauswell in 28th, Kiara Stone in 40th and Paige Campbell in 41st.
The Red Hawks are scheduled to run Thursday afternoon at Holton for the second meet of the year.
