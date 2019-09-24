Hiawatha hosted their annual invitational cross country meet on Thursday afternoon, and Red Hawk runners turned in outstanding results across the board, as the girls team finished 2nd on the day and the boys came in 5th.
For the Lady Red Hawks, Kate Madsen paced the team with a 2nd place finish, running 22:05.44, just nie seconds off the winning pace. Darcy Lierz earned another top ten finish to start her freshman year, taking 9th at 23:49.41, while fellow freshman Emma Boswell was not far behind in 14th, at 24:35.93. Madison Gilbert finished with a 25:04.59 to take 18th, with Paige Campbell coming in 28th, Talyer Kent in 44th and Nicole Stueve in 45th.
On the boys side, Justin Hodge ran yet another 1st place race, taking the top spot with a time of 18:21.47. Camden Bachman finished next for the boys, coming in 25th, with Ethan Pruitt in 32nd, Gavin McHenry in 38th and David Keo in 46th.
Jack Rosa finished 15th on the junior varsity side, finishing in 24:33:56, while Kiara Stone ran 3rd for the girls at 31:05.96 and Caitlyn Monhollon finished in 4th at 34:03.12.
Hiawatha’s squad will be split this week, as one group will travel to Nemaha Central on Thursday, while others will take on the Rim Rock course on Saturday.
