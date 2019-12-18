After a pair of home wins against non-league foes to open the season, the Red Hawks opened up Big 7 play, as well as their road schedule, on Friday night as Hiawatha traveled to Perry Lecompton. Both Red Hawk teams ran into tough competition and absorbed their first losses of the season, as the boys fell 54-48 and the girls lost by a score of 54-29.
The Hawks were down a starter in the boys game, as Michael Moreno was out due to illness for the game, and it made a visible impact in the team’s ability to defend with their press. On the other side, after a deep run in the football playoffs that had limited the team to just a few practices, the Kaws seemed to find their legs against Hiawatha after an 0-2 start to the season. A back and forth first quarter ended 12-10 in favor of Perry, as Hiawatha struggled to score from the field, managing just a pair of three-pointers from Andrew Lierz and Sage Meyer. Another two field goal quarter in the second set Hiawatha back again, as the Kaw lead stretched to 27-20 at the half.
Hiawatha was better from the field in the third, as Meyer started to heat up with a pair of deep shots and Tyler Brockhoff and Parker Winters got things going down low, but Perry matched Hiawatha’s scoring to enter the fourth with a 40-33 lead. The Red Hawks made a push in the fourth, twice getting within a possession of tying the game, but could not convert either time. With the finish line in sight, the Kaws buckled down and stretched the lead back to six for the win. Meyer led the team with 18 points, with Brockhoff adding 17. Lierz pitched in 6 points, as Trent Kolb scored 3 and Winters and Joel Bryan added 2 each.
The Lady Red Hawks were doomed by a slow start and struggles form the field, as Perry Lecompton jumped out to a 23-10 lead at the half, while the Hawks hit only a pair of field goals in the first half. Hiawatha found a little more rhythm in the second half, but it was not enough to offset the Kaws offensive attack, as Perry stretched their lead to 40-21 entering the fourth quarter, and ran it out further to end the game. Sarah Madsen paced the team with 8 points, with Lakyn Leopold adding 8, Clara Lindstrom adding 5, Callyn Pavlish, Jaye Hrencher and Emma Bigham scored 2 each and Kate Madsen added 1.
